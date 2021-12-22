Johnson City Police arrest 18-year-old from Town of Maine on rape, incest charges

Johnson City police Tuesday arrested a Broome County man on felony sexual assault and incest charges after investigating a report the suspect had sexual contact with an underage relative.

Christian Rogler, 18, of the Town of Maine, was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree incest.

Police said the charges were filed after Johnson City patrol officers and detectives investigated a Dec. 19 complaint of an adult male having sexual contact with an underage female.

Investigators allege Rogler had sex with a child younger than 11 years old.

Rogler appeared in the Broome County Centralized Arraignment Part following the arrest. Police said he is being held in the county jail.

