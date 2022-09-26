Johnson City police charge three people with attempted murder in Endicott Avenue shooting

Johnson City police have arrested three people on multiple charges including attempted murder in connection with a Sept. 20 shooting of an Endicott Avenue man.

Police said the 27-year-old male was shot in the midsection after several suspects forced their way into his residence shortly before 11:30 p.m. Police said the assailants robbed another individual at the residence and then fled the scene.

According to police, the gunshot victim was treated at UHS Wilson Medical Center and survived the shooting.

Coronavirus:New York COVID cases up 8%, some counties outside NYC face worse outbreaks: Latest

History:The baby boom generation led to a massive expansion of schools in Broome County

For subscribers:Rising seas will force North Carolina beach towns to move. The idea of leaving isn’t easy.

On Friday, Johnson City detectives arrested Destiany Kleine-Hill, 23, at her residence on Prescott Road in the Town of Chenango.

Two other suspects, David Vanpatten, 21, of Binghamton, and Justice Marimberga, 20, of Endicott, were taken into custody on Saturday after a Broome County Sheriff's Office deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle complaint on Daniel Drive in Chenango and detained the pair for questioning.

Kleine-Hill, Marimberga and Vanpatten were all charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary. They are being held in the Broome County Jail.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and additional arrests are expected.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Three charged with attempted murder in Binghamton area shooting