Johnson City police charge village man with assault, other crimes after stabbing

A Johnson City man faces assault and other charges after police say he attacked another man with a knife and a shard of broken glass.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, police officers responded to an address on Pratt Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance.

Arriving officers encountered a man, identified as David Maiella, 31, of Johnson City, attacking another male with a large piece of broken glass, police said.

Officers ordered Maiella to drop the glass and were able to take him into custody without further incident, according to police.

The male victim sustained multiple non-life-threatening stab and slash wounds during the incident.

Officers recovered the shard of glass as well as a knife that was used during the attack, police said.

According to police, the investigation revealed Maiella had menaced a female with a knife prior to attacking the male victim, and that a small child who was present during the incident sustained a minor injury from falling.

All involved parties were transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center for treatment.

As a result of the investigation, police charged Maiella with first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, along with misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Maiella was arraigned on the charges in Centralized Arraignment Court and committed to the Broome County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Binghamton-area stabbing leads to assault charges against man