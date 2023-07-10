Johnson City principal charged with luring a child, attempted rape after investigation

Johnson City Middle School's principal has been charged with luring a child and attempted rape following an investigation into suspicious behavior involving a minor that attends Johnson City High School.

Broome County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested Daniel Erickson, 55, of Greene, on July 7 and charged him with luring a child, a class E felony, and attempted rape in the third degree, Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar announced Monday.

"As a father, I know this a nightmare scenario for any parent," Akshar said. "We entrust our schools with the care and safety of our children, and to have an individual violate that trust, abuse their power and prey on a very students charged in our schools' care is beyond disgusting."

Johnson City Central School District superintendent Eric Race spoke inside the Broome County Sheriff's Office Monday, July 10, 2023 about the investigation into the district's middle school principal.

Officials said the investigation found that Erickson had been communicating via Snapchat with a 16-year-old female student, making statements and overt actions to indicate he was going to engage in sexual conduct with the minor.

Erickson agreed to meet with the student in a remote location with the intentions of engaging in sexual relations but detectives were at the location upon his arrival and he was taken into custody.

Communication between Erickson and the minor had been taking place for at least one week prior to his arrest, officials said, and Erickson had made multiple attempts to meet with her during that time frame, including going to her home, but the victim did not come out to meet him.

The initial conversation between Erickson and the minor began with Erickson posing as a younger adult and later using his position as the principal, as well as school district database information, to convince the minor who he really was.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the situation on July 5 and upon its involvement there was no further risk of harm to the juvenile female at any time, officials said.

The Johnson City Middle School principal has been charged with luring a child and attempted rape following an investigation by the Broome County Sheriff's Office.

Erickson was immediately placed on administrative leave until further notice, Johnson City Central School District superintendent Eric Race said during Monday's press conference, and he is not allowed on district property or permitted the use of any district equipment or devices.

Erickson has been employed by the district for over 20 years and was the principal for under 10 years, according to Race.

More: Suspect arrested, charged with murder in second shooting death in Endicott this month

Race also said the evidence does not show that any offense occurred on district property at this point in the investigation.

"The district is taking all necessary and appropriate steps to ensure the safety and security of our students, staff and the public," Race said. "We understand the extreme, unfortunate and negative impacts Mr. Erickson's alleged actions are causing our school district, our students, our parents, our community. You have my full commitment to do everything within my duty to uphold the safety of our students and I will continue that pledge as long as I'm in this role."

Erickson was taken to central arraignment at the Broome County Correctional Facility where he was remanded to the correctional facility without bail.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Follow Emily Barnes on Twitter @ByEmilyBarnes. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Johnson City school district principal charged: What we know