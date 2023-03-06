Johnson City woman, 72, struck, killed while leaving store at Oakdale Commons

A 72-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a car while leaving a store at Oakdale Commons in Johnson City on Sunday. The driver of the car, a 20-year-old Binghamton man, has been charged with multiple felonies including second-degree murder, and he allegedly struck and killed the pedestrian while fleeing arrest.

Johnson City Police Department said officers responded to the shopping center around 4:20 p.m. to check on the welfare of man who witnesses said was intoxicated and had entered as many as two vehicles in the parking lot.

The Oakdale Mall, once one of the Binghamton region's largest retail centers, pictured in January of 2019.

Investigators said the man, later identified as Rajee Almashni, had fled the mall on foot after being approached by security personnel and stole property from inside an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot before entering his own vehicle.

The initial responding officer attempted to contact Almashni, approaching him while he was seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, but police said he fled the scene, driving south at a high rate of speed. Seconds later, police said, Almashni's vehicle struck Elizabeth Atkinson, 72, of Johnson City, as she was leaving a store at the mall.

Police attempted to stop Almashni as he drove out of the parking lot and onto Reynolds Road, but he failed to comply and continued onto state Route 201.

Officers pursued Almashni onto Floral Avenue and subsequently to Baldwin Street where they said Almashni’s car became disabled and he fled on foot before being taken into custody.

Atkinson was taken to UHS Wilson Hospital where she later died.

Almashni has been charged with:

Second-degree murder

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter

Leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident

First-degree unlawful fleeing

First-degree reckless endangerment

Driving while intoxicated

Fourth-degree grand larceny

He is currently being held in Broome County Central Arraignment awaiting his arraignment Monday night.

Additional officers responded with the Johnson City Fire Department and Union Ambulance to the Oakdale Commons to provide first aid and secure the scene. Johnson City Police detectives, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit also responded to the incident.

