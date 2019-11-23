Johnson’s Conservatives Pledge to Lock U.K. Income Tax Rates

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party will pledge not to increase several key tax measures if it wins next month’s general election, part of a manifesto document that’s set to promise to return the Brexit bill back to Parliament before Christmas.

In a document liberally sprinkled with phrases such as “get Brexit done,” “unleash Britain’s potential” and “the people’s priorities,” the headline pitch is a promise not to raise the rates of income tax, national insurance or value added tax during the next Tory government.

The manifesto, to be officially presented later on Sunday, also includes plans for record spending on infrastructure, science and training the workforce, as well as more money for the childcare and a promise not to export plastic waste to non-OECD countries. There’s no mention of how the various measures would affect the government’s finances.

“Our positive, One Nation agenda will unite this great country not just for Christmas but for years to come,” Johnson said in a statement. “We are offering hope and optimism where the Labour Party only offer hate and division.”

It’s Johnson’s biggest attempt to build clear water between his party and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour -- and to show voters that the Tories have turned their backs on years of austerity. The Labour manifesto includes radical plans to bring the nation’s railways, water supplies and broadband grid under state ownership -- measures that would be funded by taxes on companies and the rich.

While a slew of opinion polls suggest the Conservatives retain a solid lead, the nature of Britain’s first-past-the-post voting system means that a majority government isn’t necessarily a given. The election is set for Dec. 12.

Latest polls:

Opinium/Observer: Conservatives 47%, Labour 28%. Lead widens to 19 pointsBMG/Independent: Conservatives 41%, Labour 28%. Lead widens to 13 points

Robert Struthers, BMG’s head of polling, attributed the increase in the Conservatives’ lead to the decision by the Brexit Party not to contest any seats held by the Tories.

“Much of this increase is likely a reflection of the Conservatives simply piling up more votes in seats they would have already won, and perhaps only making the difference in defending a handful of their own marginal constituencies,” the Independent quoted him as saying.

In another sign that the National Health Service is set to dominate at least part of the debate for the next few weeks, Johnson flicked at “our fantastic NHS staff” and announced measures to force hospitals to provide free car parking to certain groups. No NHS Trust will be left with less money because of the charge, according to the manifesto.

Backing Brexit

Johnson also spelled out plans to bring his Brexit bill back to Parliament before the Christmas recess, assuming his party wins an absolute majority, with the aim of Britain leaving the European Union by the end of January. Johnson says all his party’s candidates have promised to back the bill.

He also took a swipe at Corbyn’s recent declaration that he’d stay neutral in the event of another Brexit referendum and played on the idea of whether his opponent was trustworthy, a theme that was batted back and forth in the BBC’s latest audience Q&A program, “Question Time.”

“If Corbyn can’t decide how he would vote in his own referendum, why would the EU even give him a deal -- and, more importantly how can we possibly trust him to lead the country?” Johnson said.

