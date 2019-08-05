Are Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited’s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating?

Today we'll evaluate Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited (NSE:JCHAC) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India:

0.19 = ₹1.3b ÷ (₹16b - ₹8.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India has an ROCE of 19%.

Does Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India's ROCE appears to be around the 16% average of the Consumer Durables industry. Regardless of where Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can see in the image below how Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India has total liabilities of ₹8.9b and total assets of ₹16b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 57% of its total assets. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India's current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.