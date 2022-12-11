Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.35

The board of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 13th of January, with investors receiving $0.35 per share. This makes the dividend yield 2.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Johnson Controls International's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Johnson Controls International was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 110.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.72 total annually to $1.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.9% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Johnson Controls International might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Johnson Controls International has grown earnings per share at 25% per year over the past five years. Johnson Controls International is clearly able to grow rapidly while still returning cash to shareholders, positioning it to become a strong dividend payer in the future.

We Really Like Johnson Controls International's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Johnson Controls International that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

