Johnson and Corbyn in Final Push as Poll Gap Narrows: U.K. Votes

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn embark on a whistle-stop tour of key districts, after a hotly anticipated opinion poll showed the Conservative Party’s lead has narrowed ahead of Thursday’s general election.

The YouGov survey of more than 100,000 voters suggested Johnson would win a majority of 28 seats, down from 68 in a similar forecast two weeks earlier, and the pollster did not rule out a hung parliament. The pound fell.

Key Developments:

YouGov MRP House of Commons seat forecast: Conservatives 339, Labour 231, Scottish National Party 41, Liberal Democrats 15Johnson campaigns in northern and eastern EnglandCorbyn will travel to Scotland, northeast England and the Midlands before ending the day with a rally in east London at 8 p.m.Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson will tour target seats including Esher, where they aim to unseat Foreign Secretary Dominic RaabThe chances of a Tory majority dipped to 75% from 80%, according to Betfair. The odds imply a 26% chance of a hung parliamentThe Voting Tactics That Could Cost Boris Johnson His MajoritySterling fell as much as 0.3% against the dollar on Wednesday

Sturgeon, Swinson Turn Fire on Tories (11 a.m.)

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon urged Labour supporters to vote for her party so Boris Johnson’s Conservatives don’t benefit from a split in support for remaining in the European Union.

“A Tory victory can be stopped and that means voting SNP,” Sturgeon told reporters in Edinburgh. “The SNP is the main challenger to the Tories. Voting for other parties risks helping the Tories.”

Jo Swinson, leader of the Liberal Democrats, also launched an attack on the prime minister, saying the Tory leader has “run away from scrutiny.” At a rally in Esher, southwest of London, she highlighted how Johnson tried to avoid looking at a photograph of a child receiving treatment on a hospital floor, instead pocketing the phone of the reporter who’d shown him the picture.

“He doesn’t care about anyone other than himself, we have seen that time and time again,” she said. Esher and Walton is currently held by Tory Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab – a key Brexiter – and on the Liberal Democrats’ target list.

Farage Says Johnson Will ‘Sell Out’ Brexit (10:30 a.m.)

Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, complained about “real nastiness” in British politics. Speaking at a rally in Doncaster, he said he doesn’t trust Boris Johnson to deliver a proper split from the European Union.

“I don’t want Brexit sold out, and I fear that Boris Johnson, if he gets a majority, that’s what he’ll do,” Farage said.

The Brexit Party leader also said he expects turn out to be low on Thursday as disenchanted voters switch off from politics. he called for “fundamental” reform of the U.K.’s political system.

McDonnell: ‘Good Chance of Small Labour Majority’ (9:30 a.m.)

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said that just as in the 2017 general election, opinion polls have underestimated voters’ shift toward Labour and that the party could still spring a surprise on Thursday.

“The trend has been toward Labour throughout this campaign,” McDonnell told Bloomberg TV, referring to the YouGov poll published on Tuesday. “I actually think there’s a good chance of a small Labour majority.”

McDonnell reiterated that Labour would not do deals with other parties or enter into a coalition in the event of a hung parliament, saying instead the party would seek to form a minority government. He also ruled out Labour jettisoning leader Jeremy Corbyn as leader to win the backing of other parties.

Recriminations Dog Last Day of Campaigning (Earlier)

As party leaders embark on a tour of key marginal districts, politicians’ morning broadcast rounds were dominated by recriminations over how the parties’ have conducted their campaigns.

“I just wish we have had the Conservatives being honest with us,” Labour’s economy spokesman John McDonnell told BBC Radio. “I just wish we hadn’t been having this gutter politics, fake websites, lies and smears.”

The Fake News Election: U.K. Faces Overhaul of Campaign Rules

Adam Price, leader of the Welsh nationalist party Plaid Cymru, published a new draft law which would make lying by politicians a criminal offense.