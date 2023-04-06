Johnson County 71-year-old allegedly scammed out of $32K by NY man in fraud scheme

A New York man has been accused of mistreating a dependent or elderly adult after scamming a 71-year-old from Johnson County out of $32,000, according to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Davis, 28, from Roosevelt, New York, was arrested and booked in Johnson County Jail on March 3, but released on $25,000 bond three days later.

Prosecutors say New York detectives intercepted a package with the money March 2, and contacted the Olathe Police Department. The detectives conducted a controlled delivery, and Davis went to pick it up, according to documents filed in Johnson County District Court.

The victim told police he thought he was sending the money to his friend to pay taxes on his $19.8 million lottery winnings.

In an interview with police, Davis claimed an accomplice, who is not named in the court documents, buys lists containing people’s information and contacts them, asking them to send him money. Once the victims are defrauded, he puts it in a joint bank account, according to prosecutors.

He told police he knew what he was doing was wrong.

Davis’ next court appearance is scheduled for May 3.