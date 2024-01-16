This Johnson County Applebee’s just closed. It’s going to become a brunch restaurant

A former Lenexa Applebee’s Grill & Bar near Oak Park Mall may become a First Watch, according to city documents.

The restaurant at 12242 W 95th St. closed sometime around November. It served half-price appetizers, ribs and more for 34 years.

Lenexa City Planning Commission has approved First Watch’s application to convert the space into a breakfast and brunch restaurant. The Florida-based chain serves French toast, omelets, sandwiches and other favorites.

First Watch is also working to open a spot in Overland Park in the fall near 115th Street and Nall Avenue. With close to a dozen restaurants in the area, its other locations include 12040 Blue Valley Parkway in Overland Park and 1177 W. Santa Fe St. in Olathe.

While First Watch is adding more locations in the metro, Applebee’s numbers are declining.

In May, Applebee’s closed its Shawnee location at 11500 W. 63rd St. after 33 years. Chick-Fil-A has plans to take over the space.

The first Applebee’s opened in Kansas City in 1986. The chain was headquartered in the area from 1989 to 2015. It’s now owned by California-based Dine Brands.

In 2000, Applebee’s had at least two dozen restaurants in the Kansas City metro. Today there are fewer than a dozen.