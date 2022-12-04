Johnson County, Ark. sheriff arrested in Crawford County

VAN BUREN - Arkansas State Police troopers arrested Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens Saturday on complaints of illegal possession of guns and drugs in Crawford County during a traffic stop, according to reports.

Stephens was booked into the Crawford County Detention Center. An Arkansas State Police spokesman confirmed the arrest. An online jail blotter Sunday morning did not show Stephens was in the jail.

Bill Sadler, Arkansas State Police spokesman stated, "Arkansas State Police conducted a traffic stop earlier today and arrested Sheriff Stephens on charges of simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs." No further details were immediately available.

Stephens, a Republican, was elected as sheriff in 2019 and re-elected in May with 62% of the vote over Republican Charles "Buddy" Beaver who had 38% of the vote.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Johnson County sheriff arrested in Arkansas