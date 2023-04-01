Johnson County athletic director at Blue Valley Southwest accused of soliciting child

An athletic trainer employed at Blue Valley Southwest High School was arrested Friday on a charge of electronic solicitation of a child under 14 years old.

Christopher T. Poskey, 40, of Olathe, was booked in Johnson County jail on the felony charge. He was being held without bond.

The University of Kansas Health System, which employs Poksey, said in a statement Friday night that they were aware of the criminal allegations. Poskey has worked for the health system for nine years, the news release said.

“We have no further details at this point but the health system is processing the news,” the statement said, adding that they would “willfully cooperate with authorities.”

Poskey is listed among the coaching staff of the Blue Valley Timberwolves. His online bio lists him as the full-time athletic trainer since 2014 and a 2006 graduate of the University of Kansas.

Further information about the criminal allegations was not immediately available late Friday. Poskey was due to appear in court Monday.