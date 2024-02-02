Johnson County attorney avoids censure, but not scrutiny, for charging trans protesters

Members of the Johnson County Democratic Party's Central Committee vote in-person at Carpenters Local 1260 and online on a resolution to censure county attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. The committee voted 34-13 against the resolution.

The Johnson County Democratic Party’s Central Committee emphatically denied censure of county attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith on Thursday night, a symbolic gesture in the wake of misdemeanor charges against seven transgender and nonbinary protesters.

Though various speakers at Carpenters Local 1260 — who did not have to be members of the central committee — were more or less evenly divided between for and against this censure, the Democratic party voting members strongly opposed the resolution, denying it by a 34-13 vote.

Once the result became clear, a large group of community members, both in person and online, began chanting, “Drop the charges," which then became “Drop the (Democratic) party.”

What inspired the resolution?

More than 100 protesters gathered outside the Iowa Memorial Union in October, showing their disdain for Chloe Cole, a guest of the University of Iowa Young Americans for Freedom. Cole is a "detransitioned" teenager who came to speak about her experience with transitioning and her nationwide work preventing minors from transitioning.

Police and protesters briefly clashed outside the IMU as officers attempted to clear the road after 15 minutes of gridlock. Police say protesters had to be stopped from returning to the road to block cars. One criminal complaint said a protester "hip-checked" an officer.

The seven protestors that were arrested identify as transgender or nonbinary.

County supervisor Jon Green drafted a resolution this week voicing his disapproval of the arrests, directed toward the county attorney's office. Green said he was "immediately alarmed" when he found out the arrested identified as transgender or nonbinary. While Green said he was disappointed with Thursday's outcome, he was happy that people were engaging with the local Democratic party and making their voices heard.

He emphasized that more needed to be done to prevent protesters from being prosecuted.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about Rachel, it’s not about the county attorney [position],” Green said. “It is about a situation we find ourselves in where all of us need to be doing everything in our power to fight this tyranny.”

Zimmermann Smith attended the jam-packed room on Thursday night and spoke to the Press-Citizen.

“What happened here earlier was sad and I’m just glad that it’s over,” Zimmermann Smith said after the meeting.

A large group of protesters circle the intersection of Jefferson and Madison streets on Oct. 16, 2023. Seven transgender protesters were charged with disorderly conduct and interference with official acts for their actions during protests against Cole's appearance and rhetoric.

Speakers compare demonstrations, question arrests

One of the speakers, who identified himself as Fox, compared the Oct. 16 protest to other recent protests, including demonstrations against conservative commentator Matt Walsh.

Those protests outside of the Memorial Union blocked traffic for more than an hour last April, but only one person was arrested that night, Fox said.

A few other local elected officials supported the resolution, including Iowa City councilor Laura Bergus, an attorney.

She spoke with Zimmermann Smith in the build-up to Thursday night’s vote and said that the county attorney’s "first duty is to justice," and they are given “incredible discretion” whether to prosecute certain crimes. Bergus said the county attorney is "a check on police power."

“What we are really here about today is that our county attorney believes that this is just and that is incredibly concerning to me because this is an anti-protest law,” Bergus said.

“While I hate that this is personal, I hate that this is infighting, I’m grateful that people are here to hear this,” Bergus later said. “I think it’s incredibly important as a party that we talk about justice and the fact that that is the value we share. Let’s hold that common ground and hold each other accountable.”

Resolution draws ire, support for police

Former county attorney Janet Lyness felt the police handled October's protest correctly, saying the role of a county attorney is not easy. She said she had to uphold the law whether she liked it or not during her time with the county.

“I was appalled that there was somebody speaking against trans rights in Iowa City,” Lyness said. “I’m glad there were protesters there. But what police did was try to just clear the roads and there’s no evidence that law enforcement targeted trans or nonbinary or noncis(gender) protesters.”

Lyness' comments drew boos from several members of the crowd. Other speakers, including former Iowa City councilor Pauline Taylor and Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel, were also heavily jeered as they spoke.

“What’s most troubling to me is the lengths that elected officials have gone through to exert influence on the judicial system,” Kunkel said. “(It) is some of the most unethical behavior I’ve ever seen in local government. I’m confident that if this pattern of behavior was carried out by the other party, we would loudly point out why this is unacceptable in a democratic society.”

Most protesters have opted for plea deals, with trial likely for two

Five of the seven protesters initially charged with disorderly conduct and interference with official acts in November have taken plea deals.

The deals include a $250 fine, an incursion of the court costs — estimated at around $100 — and a probation period no longer than six months.

The pleas ensure they will not face the potential maximum penalties, including as much as 13 months in jail and a hefty fine.

Two others have not opted to take pleas. One of those charged is scheduled to go on trial on March 12.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

