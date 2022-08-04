Johnson County attorney disbarred after secretly filming women in office bathroom

The Kansas Supreme Court disbarred a Johnson County attorney last month after he pleaded guilty to putting a camera in an office bathroom to secretly film women, court records show.

Troy Renkemeyer, who owned the Renkemeyer Law Firm in Overland Park, was disbarred and lost his ability to practice law in Kansas on July 6, Supreme Court records show. Renkemeyer had surrendered his law license on June 14.

Renkemeyer can still practice law and is in good standing in Missouri, according to the Missouri Bar Association’s official directory of lawyers.

In September 2020, Renkemeyer was charged with breach of privacy by picture or video and pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court.

A woman told police she noticed a “block-shaped item” on a table in the restroom on Sept. 28, 2020. She didn’t think much of it at first, but saw a camera the next day attached to the table that pointed directly at the toilet, according to the affidavit.

The woman bought an SD card reader from Target to watch the recording. It showed videos of her and other women using the bathroom as well as footage of Renkemeyer setting up the camera, according to court records.

None of the women consented to being filmed, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested and released from the Johnson County jail on a $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 20. Renkemeyer’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The Kansas Supreme Court previously suspended Renkemeyer’s law license in October 2015 after fraud allegations arose after the 2007 sale of his trucking company, Monarch. Renkemeyer and a co-owner were alleged to have improperly diverted invoice payments after the sale, and a district court jury later awarded nearly $650,000 in damages.

His law license was reciprocally suspended in 2016 in Missouri.

Renkemeyer’s license was reinstated in January 2017 in Kansas.