Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness won't seek reelection in 2022 after 16 years in office

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness announced Monday that she won't seek reelection in 2022, opting to retire from public office at the end of her term in December.

Lyness has been in the office since 2006, when she became the first woman elected as Johnson County Attorney. She has worked in the department for more than 30 years, previously as an assistant county attorney. Lyness graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1989 and clerked for the Seventh Judicial District Court.

In her four terms as the chief law enforcement officer and prosecutor for Johnson County, Lyness said her office was able to accomplish much, including holding violent offenders accountable while addressing problems within the criminal justice system.

"Having somebody new take over as county attorney will probably bring some new ideas and freshness to the office," Lyness told the Press-Citizen on Monday.

The county attorney also provides legal representation for the Johnson County government offices and departments, represents the state in child protection cases and juvenile delinquency matters, and performs other duties as specified in the Iowa Code.

Lyness collaborated with mental health and substance abuse providers, as well as law enforcement and corrections, which she said led to the creation of a drug treatment court, the marijuana diversion program and development of the GuideLink Center.

Under her leadership, the county attorney’s office also developed diversion programs to address racial and economic disparity in the criminal justice system.

But Lyness said there is more she hopes her office will be able to implement in the next year, including tackling gun violence.

In an interview with the Press-Citizen, Lyness said she would like her successor to continue programs like the sexual assault response and investigation teams, working with the UI anti-violence coalition.

She would also like to see Johnson County find a way to implement a mental health court and reclaim a location for a drug treatment court so that people who go through this system don't have to travel to Linn County.

Lyness said she would also like to see Johnson County continue looking into racial and ethnic disparity within the court system and investigate what her office can do better.

After she retires, Lyness said she wants to stay involved in the community by volunteering. This includes the United Way campaign, working with the Iowa City Foreign Relations Council, working with immigrants and other opportunities.

"My intent is to be very involved in the community, just not as the county attorney," she said.

Lyness joins Supervisor Pat Heiden as the second Johnson County elected official opting to retire rather than seek an additional four years in office. Supervisor Jon Green, County Recorder Kim Painter and Treasurer Tom Kriz are also up for reelection this year.

The deadline to file to run for these offices in a partisan primary is March 25. The primary election is June 7.

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Janet Lyness won't seek reelection as Johnson County attorney in 2022