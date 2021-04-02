Johnson County authorities arrest two 16-year-olds in fentanyl pill overdose deaths

Authorities in Johnson County have arrested two 16-year-olds in connection with the deaths of two teenagers who overdosed on pills laced with fentanyl, according to KTVT-TV.

Police in Venus arrested the suspects after the separate deaths of the boys in March. The charges that the suspects face and other information in the cases was not released on Thursday.

Witnesses said the victims thought they were taking oxycodone pills, police said, according to the KTVT-TV report.