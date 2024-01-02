This Johnson County barbecue restaurant is closing after 44 years. ‘It’s bittersweet’

Wyandot Barbeque is closing its Overland Park location after 44 years of serving beloved specialties like its ribs and crispy fries.

The 7215 W. 75th St. restaurant was set to shut down at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Ron Williams opened Wyandot’s original Kansas City, Kansas, location at 8441 State Ave. in 1977. In 1980, he decided to duplicate his concept in Johnson County.

After Williams died at 78 in February, his son — Ron Williams II — took over both restaurants. But operating the two locations proved to be a challenge.

Plus, the elder Williams had already been planning to sell the Overland Park spot before he died. Wyandot’s original location will remain open.

“That’s what my dad wanted all along, to keep his original barbecue (restaurant) going, ” Williams’ son said. “It’s bittersweet.”

Kansas City barbecue expert Ardie Davis raved about the restaurants in a 2015 column for The Star.

“Untrimmed, unskinned hickory-smoked ribs, Wyandot’s specialty, are fall-off-the-bone tender and kissed with smoke,” he wrote. “The marriage of rib meat with rendered fat and a touch of sauce make me wonder why Williams would bother to smoke anything else.”

The Overland Park building will be up for sale or lease through Block Real Estate.

Ron Williams, founder of Wyandot Barbeque, died in February at 78.