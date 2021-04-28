Johnson County cold case tip email established

Apr. 27—Any information — no matter how trivial it may seem — could turn out to be the difference maker or provide a crucial missing piece toward solving the puzzle of a case long gone cold, Johnson County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Squad member Jim Ferguson said.

To that end, JCSO's Cold Case Squad recently set up an email for submission of tips on cold cases.

Anyone with information on area unsolved cases recent or decades old is encouraged to email to coldcase@johnsoncountytx.org. Individuals may also call the sheriff's office at 817-556-6058.

"We got one email already, someone talking about DNA," Cold Case member Steve Shaw said. "But we just got it up and running so we're hopeful that the email will lead to information to help us solve some of these old cases."

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King credited the squad members for setting the email up.

"It's important because someone out there may have something information wise, maybe just a little bit of information that they think probably isn't relevant but that might be very relevant to breaking a case," King said. "So I encourage anyone with information on these cases, even if it's just a small amount of information, to go ahead and contact the Cold Case Squad through their email.

"Another plus is that the email goes directly to the squad, which is good because I'd hate to think that information might get lost if it's passed from hand to hand."

The Cold Case Squad, which started about a decade ago, brings the talents and experience of retired detectives and officers from various law enforcement agencies to the table. The members, all of whom volunteer their time, meet weekly to review cold cases and to pass on new information to current JCSO detectives and staff.

"The work they do is very important," King said. "Because it sends the message out so that families know that we don't forget about their loved ones. Whether a cold case is recent or old those family members need closure and we're going to do everything we can to get them closure and justice. That's where the Cold Case Squad helps so much.

"The family members of those victims haven't forgotten and it's important for them to know that we don't forget about these cases either. We want to keep them at the front of our minds so that when we do get that break we can be ready to move. The Cold Case Squad, through constantly looking at these cases, helps keep them at the forefront."

The squad has plenty to keep their hand full.

As one squad member noted, Johnson County, in its more rural days, served as a popular dumping point for victims killed in Tarrant or Dallas counties, or brought to Johnson County to be killed.

Remote areas of the county provided perfect hiding spots to ensure that bodies remained undetected for long periods of time, years in some cases. The same member pointed out that in those days the sheriff's offices and police departments in Johnson and surrounding rural counties often lacked the manpower and resources to conduct in-depth investigations once such bodies were discovered, not to mention the absences of DNA technology at the time.

The Cold Case Squad, members say, exists to bring a fresh set of eyes to those cases. Time, in the form of potential suspects or witnesses now old or deceased, hampers such efforts in many cases while DNA and other formerly nonexistent technology brings new hope.

The squad's efforts have paid off. JCSO detectives last September arrested Thomas Allen Hadaway, 50, of Fort Worth on two counts of aggravated sexual assault. Hadaway, whose case is pending in the 18th District Court, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female in 2000. King credits Hadaway's arrest to the efforts of the Cold Case Squad, as well as JCSO Crime Scene Investigator Kim Burris.

Still open cases of note on the squad's radar include Mr. X and Junky John among others.

Dubbed Mr. X as his identity remains unknown still, the body of a nude man shot twice at close range was found Dec. 11, 1972, about 50 yards south of what is now County Road 1131 about 14 miles west of Cleburne and less than a mile from the Hood County line.

Investigators exhumed Mr. X's body from an unmarked grave in the Cleburne Cemetery in 2013. His remains have since traveled to Denton, Virginia, Alabama, California and the Netherlands for DNA testing. Despite such efforts, the man's identity remains a mystery. Some believe he may have been a laborer or otherwise traveling through the area looking for work or for other reasons at the time of his death.

"But we really don't know," Ferguson said. "The reason for that thinking, I guess, is that if he had been a person of prominence, a family man, businessman in Cleburne or something you would think that somebody would have reported him missing or came forward on him, but nobody did."

John James Ritchey, 48 at the time of his murder, was known as Junky John because he owned an auto repair/salvage yard, not because of any perceived penchant for drugs. He was also, Shaw said, known to carry large amounts of cash and to be skittish of nature.

Ritchey's wife, at about 7:50 a.m. March 18, 1993, found her husband's body in his shop on U.S. 67 between Venus and Alvarado. Someone shot Ritchey at close range behind his right ear.

Squad members on Monday discussed the cases of Donna Williamson of North Richland Hills and Jill Jackson of Fort Worth. Though the cases are unrelated, both women went missing in 1982 only to turn up deceased in Johnson County.

Jackson's body was found March 12, 1983, in a private lake off Percifield Road. Williamson's body remained missing until May 20, 1993, when crews clearing brush for a fence on Halliburton Corporation property near Alvarado ran across her bones and small, blue blouse with gold threaded vertical striping.

Squad members encourage anyone with information on those or other cases to contact them.