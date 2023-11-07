Johnson County company is one of Oprah’s ‘Favorite Things,’ and business is booming

To say Oprah Winfrey’s holiday shopping list boosts sales would be an understatement.

Her online publication, Oprah Daily, features Winfrey’s “Favorite Things” gift guide, an annual seismic event covered by CNN, People, “Today” and other major outlets.

The list links right to the items on Amazon, enticing readers to place them in their shopping carts.

Understandably, Melanie Bolin was ecstatic when Oprah’s team told her that her Lenexa clothing business, Mersea, would be featured. Bolin’s faux fur “cozy cabin mittens” are one of more than 100 items that made the cut, including such items as bath salts, fluffy towels and woolen sweaters.

“It’s an honor to be part of that group,” Bolin said.

The mittens’ exposed thumbs allow wearers to send a quick text. On Amazon, they come in white for $36 and in wine for $27.

They’re also available in Oxford blue and Oatmeal cream on Mersea’s website, on sale for $28. (They’re primarily a wholesale company and don’t have a brick-and-mortar retail store.)

And yes, Mersea has seen a significant uptick in sales since the list dropped.

Mersea’s mittens don’t cover the tip of the thumb, so you don’t have to take them off to use your cellphone. Mersea

Bolin wouldn’t say exactly how many they’ve sold, but said: “That’s the power of Oprah. She drives units.”

Started by Bolin and Lina Dickinson 10 years ago, Mersea sells online or in stores, including Annabells in Overland Park at 5041 W. 119th St., Halls in Crown Center, and The Little Flower Shop in Westwood Hills at 5006 State Line Road.

Mersea sells sweaters, pajama sets, denim and accessories. Its name is a play on words. “Merci,” as in “thank you” in French, because the women are in the business of gift-giving. The “sea” portion of the name because Bolin is inspired by the ocean. But make no mistake: It was still founded in landlocked Kansas City.

“We couldn’t do it without the hometown support,” Bolin said. “Kansas CIty has been an amazing place to start a business.”

The duo started at craft shows, which are still a major traffic driver. That’s how they believe Oprah’s team noticed their fluffy mittens in the first place.

A few months ago, Oprah’s team contacted them about the possibility of being included on her list.

The vetting process included an interview about the product, mostly to make sure they would be able to handle the volume of orders once the list was published.

In September, Bolin found out Mersea would be included on the new guide.

“They definitely keep it under wraps, and they want you to keep it under wraps,” she said. “That’s what makes it fun.”

Of course their booming business has been the biggest plus of the experience. But being recognized by the billionaire TV host, producer and author is an honor itself.

“Who doesn’t love Oprah? There was no glass ceiling after her,” Bolin said. “She’s broken every boundary.”