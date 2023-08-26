Johnson County couple started business to help dogs. Now they’re in thousands of shops

Chris Dennis’ family adopted his childhood best friend, Lummox the dog, when he was 5.

Today, he and his wife, Christie, live in Leawood with their three rescues — floppy-eared coonhounds Fern and Freddie, and Adela, a little Labrador mix.

GivePet sells seasonal flavors, including its “Howl-O-Ween” and “Love Bites” treats.

It’s understandable, then, that after 16 years working for different pet food companies, Chris began mulling over ways to help shelter pups (other than adopting his own pack).

All roads led to GivePet, and in 2016, he and Christie launched a business of their own that would benefit needy animals and family “good boys,” too. They sold their first few batches in Lawrence’s Pawsh Wash with the goal of getting into 200 retailers that year.

The couple’s treats are now sold in 3,000 stores across the country and counting, Chris said.

GivePet’s treat bags proclaim the company’s mission: “This bag gives back to shelter dogs.” Inside are grain-free treats with no added salt or sugar.

GivePet feeds shelter dogs and family pets alike.

GivePet donates 10 treats to a shelter for every bag sold. There, the doggy biscuits are used to train and socialize dogs without a permanent home.

“This makes the adoption more successful,” Chris said. “And they’re healthy treats, so it’s a win-win.”

GivePet is sold online and in independent retailers, mainly smaller pet supply stores. The retailers choose a local shelter to support. Then, GivePet donates the treats either directly or via their retail partner.

Locally, their products are available in Made in KC’s marketplaces, Brookside Barkery and Bath at 118 W. 63rd St. and Two Dogs and a Cat in Overland Park at 7801 W. 119th St., among several others. Retailers are listed on their website at givepet.com.

Kansas City area retailers donate to KC Pet Project, Wayside Waifs, Lucky 13 Rescue and the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City in Kansas City, Kansas.

“We’re a company that can help more obscure rescues and shelters that don’t get a lot of help that really need it and are doing good work,” Christie said.

While the business is based in Johnson County, the Dennises manufacture their treats in Wisconsin and Oregon, offering a variety of flavors, including “breakfast all day” (egg and bacon), “campfire feast” (salmon, sweet potato and blueberry), “doghouse rock” (peanut butter, bacon and banana) and “doggy paddle” (coconut, mango and pineapple).

Online, baked treat bags are sold for $10.99, while soft training treats cost $9.99.

Many pet food and treat brands use filler ingredients with little nutritional value, Chris said.

GivePet promises health-conscious treats with human-grade ingredients — mango puree, coconut flour and applesauce. Another recurrent theme in their treats: superfoods like blueberries and chia seeds.

“Nutrition is really important to us giving back,” Christie said. “If we’re going to put our name on something it’s going to be good quality that is actually beneficial for dogs.”

GivePet offers limited flavors, even adding a line of cat treats for this year’s holiday season. (Not to worry, canines — gingerbread and peppermint “bark” flavors are on the way, too.)