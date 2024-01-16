Johnson County Democratic caucus goes mail-in and focuses on party's future

Buried in the snow Monday night near West High School's main entrance were yard signs supporting Ron DeStantis and Nikki Haley.

While hundreds of Republicans showed up to caucus, Democrats also came out to attend party business meetings and elect unbound and alternate delegates. They also voted on platform resolutions but did not choose a presidential candidate.

Former president Donald Trump is expected to prevail in Iowa's Republican Caucus by a record-breaking margin, as he was 30 points ahead of second-place Ron DeSantis as of 11 p.m. Monday (93 percent of precincts reporting).

More: Nikki Haley beats Donald Trump in Johnson County Iowa Caucus by a single vote

The Iowa Democratic Party and Johnson County Democratic Party collected donations during a caucus at Iowa City West High Monday, Jan. 15.

New year, new instructions

The 2024 election marks the start of a new Democratic Caucus process.

Unlike the Republican Party, the Iowa Democratic Party did not host an in-person presidential preference contest, opting instead for mail-in ballots listing incumbent President Joe Biden, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson, and an option for "uncommitted."

Requests for these cards were opened on Nov. 1, 2023, through a Google form on the party's website and by mail. The Democratic party sent out the cards on Jan. 12 but were not accepted in person at the caucuses. The presidential preference cards must be postmarked by March 5, a deadline that aligns with Super Tuesday, meaning the presidential primary starts in South Carolina.

More: A music shop, a bar, a grain elevator: Inside some of Iowa's most unique caucus sites

Volunteers help Democratic caucusgoers check in before the start of the caucus Monday, Jan. 15 at Iowa City West High.

Eastern Iowa Democrats sound off

Johnson County Democrats still gathered at 13 locations across the county to elect central committee members who will serve for two years, representing their precinct and the Democratic Party.

Johnson County Democratic Party chair Ed Cranston said the new process has made voting more inclusive not only for Johnson County Democrats but also across the state.

"What we've done this year is we made it possible for really every Democrat in the state of Iowa to request a Presidential Preference card," Cranston said. "All they have to do is fill it out and mail it in, so it's much more inclusive; the delegates this year are not attached to a candidate in the past, as opposed to years in the past."

Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis yard signs guide caucusgoers to the entrance of West High School, where both parties held separate caucuses.

More: Donald Trump cruises to early Iowa Caucuses victory despite spurning Iowa leaders

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teaque spoke to caucusgoers Monday, Jan. 15 at Iowa City West High. Teaque emphasized the importance of civic engagement, voter participation, and community involvement to further the Johnson County Democratic Party's goals.

West High plays host to Democrat process

About 50 registered Democrats arrived at Iowa City West High to participate in the reinvented festivities.

Carolyn Shultz, of Iowa City's 9th precinct, remembers attending the caucuses with her parents when she was young. She remembers her first caucus in 2004. This year's caucus is the third she has participated in as a registered voter, where she was serving as a volunteer.

She said she has mixed feelings about the new process.

"I came out as a volunteer because I felt like some of the people who volunteered might not want to because of the weather," Schultz said. "I have mixed feelings about caucuses, but it sounds like it was one hell of a negotiation to figure out what to do."

The new format was welcomed with open arms by other Democrats, noting how it eliminates competition seen at previous caucuses.

More: Nikki Haley beats Donald Trump in Johnson County Iowa Caucus by a single vote

Local democrats seek togetherness

For democratic party members like Pat Bauer, the caucus is an opportunity to build unity.

"I'm a big fan of political parties fulfilling very important functions," Bauer said. "It's not a spectator sport. You have to get involved. It's a great way to meet people and get involved, serve on the central committee, and go to the county convention. You'll make contacts and get to know people."

Democrats in Johnson County are remaining hopeful of the 2024 election despite former President Trump winning the Republican Caucus,

"Biden has already beaten Trump once, and he has a lot of options under his belt with incumbency advantage," said Shultz.

Cranston believes local interest will help carry the Democratic party through the November election. He says the registered voters invest time to learn about pressing issues and how to best see the country forward.

Cranston said the party has prepared for the coming year.

"Johnson County has a strong turnout for Democrats. Democrats across the state really turn out to see the candidates and share Iowa issues with them," Cranston said. "We really care about politics here, and we've been doing a pretty creative campaign this past year. Our view is that there is no off year.

There was no major election last year, and we used that time to do listening tours, where we're listening to swing voters, and folks that maybe are no party folks that have not voted for a Democrat and some time."

After hearing from volunteers and Mayor Teague and Johnson County Attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith, they split into eight groups reflecting their respective precincts to elect central committee members.

Jessica Rish is an entertainment, dining and business reporter for the Iowa City Press-Citizen. She can be reached atJRish@presscitizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rishjessica_

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Johnson County's Democratic caucus focused on inclusivity,