Johnson County district reverses course, cancels classes for Chiefs Super Bowl parade

The day after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, the Olathe school district has run into enough staffing and transportation issues that officials decided to reverse course and cancel classes on Wednesday for the parade after all.

Last week, the district said that celebratory parade or no, it would hold a half-day of classes on Wednesday as originally planned. But following the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl win, the Johnson County district has decided having classes that day would be too difficult.

“As we approach the Super Bowl parade this Wednesday, we are unfortunately experiencing a significant strain on our system that is impacting staffing, student attendance and transportation,” Olathe officials said in a news release, saying that, “While our hope as a school district was to communicate early and prioritize education by keeping our schools open as regularly scheduled,” it will now cancel classes.

As Shawnee Mission and many other Kansas City area districts call off Wednesday classes so families can attend the parade, both Olathe and Blue Valley announced they would keep kids in school. Officials cited the several snow days already held this school year and importance of maintaining student learning.

“Given these circumstances, minimizing disruptions for the remainder of the school year needs to be our priority,” Blue Valley officials said.

Students in both Olathe and Blue Valley protested their districts’ decisions on Monday. More than 3,400 people had signed a Change.org petition calling on Blue Valley to cancel classes as of Monday afternoon.

Blue Valley officials said earlier in the day that, “We understand that families may choose to attend the parade to join in the celebration,” and asked parents to report student absences.

Now that Olathe students have gotten their wish to have a day off for the parade, officials said that around spring break, “the district will share additional information on how we will make up missed time this year. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”