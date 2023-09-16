Johnson County fire, attack leaves seven people in hospital, including one suspect

An early Saturday morning fire and disturbance in Shawnee left seven people hospitalized, including one suspect, police say.

Before firefighters responded to the blaze, multiple callers inside a home on the 6600 block of Goode Drive reported an attacker inside the residence.

Details about the victims, including their ages and current conditions, were not immediately released.

After 3:47 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the scene, according to a release from the Shawnee Police Department.

At 3:47 AM this morning, the Shawnee Police and Fire Departments were called to the 6600 block of Goode Drive for a report of a disturbance and a house fire. Firefighters found a fire in the basement of a home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. pic.twitter.com/TY5wuyyS2X — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) September 16, 2023

When firefighters arrived, they located a fire in the basement of the home and “quickly extinguished the fire,” the release says.

The home is located near Rhein Benninghoven Elementary and Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.

On Saturday morning, detectives remained on scene to gather more evidence about the incident. A portion of Goode Drive remained closed that morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.