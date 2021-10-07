Johnson County high school choir director arrested on suspicion of breach of privacy

A teacher at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park has been arrested on suspicion of breach of privacy.

Joe Heidesch, the school’s choir director, was booked into jail Wednesday and remained there Thursday morning, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. No bond had been set at that time, nor had formal charges been filed.

His initial court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents, high school administration said that Heidesch was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation.

“With this type of news, it is important to assure our students their safety and well-being are our top priority,” the statement read. “We encourage you to take this opportunity to talk with your children and allow them to process the information in a safe and supportive environment.”