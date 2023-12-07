Johnson County looking at buying hotel to convert into homeless shelter

LENEXA, Kan. — Johnson County is considering purchasing a hotel in Lenexa to be converted into a permanent homeless shelter.

Federal COVID-19 relief money would fund the $6 million property purchase.

The properties are located off Interstate 35 and Lenexa Drive

The plan is to convert the hotel into a year-round homeless shelter that provides private space for guests.

Johnson County Board Chairman Mike Kelly said the location is a good choice for a shelter because it’s centrally located, sits along major transportation routes, is close to jobs and other services, and offers distance between the property and the nearest neighbors.

“There are some great volunteer organizations that provide accommodations during the winter months but there is not a 24-hour 365 shelter, so we saw that as a definite need in our community,” Kelly said.

Next week, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will consider approval of the real estate purchase contract.

“There is still work to be done and due diligence, and per the agreement we have negotiated, we’ll be able to do it over the next 270 days,” Kelly said. “Not only to make sure that the physical structure will meet our requirements but also it will allow us to find the right partner within our community to be the owner and operator of the facility.”

The real estate agreement includes a former restaurant at 9471 Lenexa Drive that is not operational.

Officials plan to use that space as a resource center.

“It would allow folks who may be utilizing the voucher program or who may be using other services from the housing department or mental health department that the county already provides; it gives them an opportunity to be serviced in a place that’s near transit and near jobs, and so there are a lot of people that will be able to be served by this,” Kelly explained.

The hotel on Lenexa Drive is more than 250 feet away from residential areas, can hold at least 50 beds, and has space for on-site food service.

“I don’t have any problem with a homeless shelter. There are plenty of people in need in Johnson County, and this is as good a place as any,” said Johnson County resident Paul Kochan.

Others have concerns about a year-round homeless shelter coming to Johnson County.

“I would assume the more you bring the homeless to the area you live in, it is just going to bring property value down,” said Annie Gibson who lives in Johnson County. “So for people who bought their homes, it is just going to cost them money in the end, so that would be the big thing for me.”

On December 14, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners will consider approval of the real estate purchase contract with MAA Krupa Lenexa, LLC, to purchase the properties located at 9461 Lenexa Drive and 9471 Lenexa Drive, Lenexa, Kansas 66215.

More information about the project can be found here.

