Johnson County man accused of attempted murder in Olathe shooting

Johnson County prosecutors have charged a 51-year-old man with attempted murder in a shooting that left one person critically injured on Sunday evening.

Christopher M. Barwick, of Olathe, faces one felony charge of attempted murder in the first degree, the district attorney’s office said in a Wednesday news release. As of Wednesday, Barwick was being held in Johnson County jail on a $500,000 bond.

On Sunday, around 5 p.m., Olathe police officers were dispatched to the 800 Block of South Windsor Road on a report of an armed disturbance involving family members.

Police officers located a 26-year-old gunshot victim. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said at the time that all involved in the shooting were in contact with investigators.

On Tuesday, prosecutors filed the charging documents for Barwick in Johnson County District Court. He made his first appearance Wednesday.

Barwick’s next scheduled court appearance is May 12.