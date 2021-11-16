Johnson County man arrested, charged with child sex crime

A 24-year-old Johnson County man was arrested Monday on accusations of a child sex crime, court records show.

Jake Anthony Ruthrauff, of Mission, Kansas, has been charged with aggravated indecent liberties. His victim, according to a charging documents, is under the age of 14. The incident occurred during the Christmas holiday last year.

Ruthrauff’s bond has been set at $250,000 cash.

His first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Johnson County Courthouse.

Ruthrauff’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.