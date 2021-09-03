Johnson County man arrested for murder in connection with wife's death

Sep. 2—Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 70-year-old man on a murder charge on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded at 6:02 p.m. to the 2100 block of Wren Court in unincorporated Johnson County on reports of a man shooting his wife. Members of the Keene Police Department, who were closer to the area, also responded. The residence sits near the north side of Keene city limits.

Keene police detained Charles Alan Duckworth upon arrival.

Duckworth's wife, Brenda Harkness Duckworth, 69, was found deceased inside. JCSO deputies arrived shortly after and took custody of Duckworth.

The Johnson County Investigations Division processed the crime scene with assistance from the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office.

Duckworth was placed under arrest for murder.

Johnson County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Pat Jacobs set Duckworth's bond at $30,000 on Thursday morning.