Johnson County man arrested after shooting, assault during disturbance at Leawood home

A 40-year-old Leawood man was arrested after one man was shot and another injured during a disturbance at a Leawood home Sunday night, according to news release from the Leawood Police Department.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a disturbance at a home in the 11500 block of Cherokee Court in the gated community of Tomahawk Creek Estates on reports of a disturbance, according to the release from Capt. Brad Robbins, a spokesman for the Leawood Police Department.

As officers arrived, they were informed that a weapon had been fired. Responding officers found two men injured — a 44-year-old Mission Hills man who had been shot and a 67-year-old Leawood man who had a “blunt force” wound to his head.

Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officers found a firearm and arrested the Leawood man at the scene. He was booked into the Johnson County jail. According to jail logs, the man was booked on aggravated battery involving great bodily harm. A comment along with the charges indicated that it was domestic violence related.

Leawood police have filed an initial report with the Johnson County District Attorney’s office. No charges appear to have been filed yet in Johnson County Court. The Star does not typically name suspects until charges are filed.

The Overland Park Police Department, Leawood Fire Department and Johnson County MedAct also responded to the scene.