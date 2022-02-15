Johnson County man charged with murder in suspected arson fire that killed a baby

A 28-year-old Johnson County man faces a first-degree murder charge after he allegedly set fire to a Shawnee home that killed a baby over the weekend.

Nicholas Adam Ecker, of Prairie Village, is also charged with one count of aggravated arson in Johnson County District Court, records show. He was arrested Monday and his bond is currently set at $1 million.

Police and fire officials were conducting a joint investigation Monday after a house caught fire in the 10500 block of West 69th Terrace on Sunday morning. Others inside the home were able to escape the flames, fire officials said.

Ecker is being held in Johnson County jail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.