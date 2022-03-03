Johnson County man was driving drunk at 134 mph just before fatal crash, records show

An Overland Park man was driving drunk and speeding at 134 mph down Quivira Road moments before he ran a red light and slammed into another car in late December, killing a 75-year-old woman, new court records show.

Isaiah Sadowski, 20, was arrested early last month and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 27 crash that killed Barbara Patterson, also of Overland Park.

Investigators determined Sadowski’s blood alcohol content was 0.13 the night of the crash and a detailed analysis of his car and cellphone app data found he was speeding nearly triple the speed limit seconds before the crash, according to a court affidavit released Thursday afternoon.

Sadowski has not entered a plea in the case, and his defense attorney Jay Norton declined to comment on the information laid out in the affidavit.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 27 as Sadowski sped southbound along Quivira Road and ran a red light at 127th Street, slamming into Patterson’s silver Nissan Versa, police said. Patterson was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

Sadowski suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and as police officers pulled him out of his damaged car, they smelled alcohol on his breath and noticed an empty individual bottle of Rumple Minze peppermint liqueur and an open bottle of whiskey in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Investigators used traffic cameras and vehicle data to estimate Sadowski’s vehicle was traveling between 63 and 74 mph at impact but that airbag sensors indicated he had been going 118 mph five seconds earlier, records show.

Data from Sadowski’s Life360 location-sharing app indicated he had been traveling 134 mph when he crossed 116th Street moments before the wreck. The speed limit is 45 mph along the entire length of Quivira Road where cameras captured Sadowski’s speeding, investigators noted.

Detectives were told by two women, whose names are redacted from the filing released Thursday, that Sadowski had been posting social media images of partying and drinking alcohol throughout the night before the crash and that he “self-medicates” with alcohol for a mental health condition, according to the affidavit.

Sadowski was arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 4 on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder and he spent 15 days in jail. He posted a $150,000 bond and was released under house arrest, court records show.

A scheduling conference is set for April 1 at the Johnson County District Court.