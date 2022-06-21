Johnson County man to face sentencing Tuesday in 2018 hit-and-run that killed two

A 48-year-old Johnson County man who killed two young men in a 2018 hit-and-run in Overland Park is scheduled to face sentencing Tuesday morning.

Bradley E. Woodworth, who pleaded guilty to two charges of reckless second-degree murder, will be sentenced at 9 a.m. in Johnson County District Court in Olathe, according to court records.

The Oct. 6 crash near the intersection of 151st and Stearns streets killed 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey and 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr.

According to Johnson County District Court documents, a witness told police that a van, driven by Woodworth, and a Toyota Avalon, driven by Siebuhr, were speeding eastbound on 151st Street.

As they passed the witness in his vehicle, the van and Toyota made contact with each other.

Samuel Siebuhr, left, and Matthew Bloskey were killed in the Oct. 6, 2018, traffic crash in Overland Park.

The Toyota spun out of control, crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes of 151st Street, where it struck a car on the driver’s side and went sideways.

Another westbound vehicle, a white Suzuki Vitara driven by Bloskey, struck the Avalon on its passenger side, killing both young men.

After the crash, Woodworth allegedly fled the scene. He was arrested about a week later.