Johnson County man who filmed women in Nordstrom dressing room pleads guilty to felony

An Olathe man admitted Thursday in Johnson County District Court to secretly videotaping women as they undressed in a Nordstrom Rack fitting room in Lenexa after he was caught in the act by one woman two years ago.

Jonathan M. Falen, 46, pleaded guilty to a single felony count of breach of privacy. The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in April 2019 at the Nordstrom at 95th Street and Quivera Road.

According to court records, a woman was trying on swimsuits when she noticed a phone being held with the camera facing up below the changing room’s divider by someone in the next room. She left the changing room and told a friend.

When her friend entered the same changing room, she saw the camera again. The friend told Falen she saw what he had done and then notified store employees.

Under a plea agreement struck in Johnson County, Falen admitted to a single count of breach of privacy with a term of probation for 18 months. He was initially charged with three counts of the same crime.

The plea agreement also requires Falen to obtain and follow a sex offender evaluation. The parties also agreed not to make a sexual finding that would trigger a sex offender registration requirement under Kansas law.

He also cannot have contact with any of the victims or the Nordstrom Rack and its employees.

