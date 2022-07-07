Johnson County man who photographed, recorded sexual abuse of teen gets 30 years in prison

A report to police of domestic abuse set in motion an investigation that has resulted in a 30-year sentence for an Iowa man who pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

Aaron Tripses, 33, of Oxford, in Johnson County, was sentenced June 22 in federal court in Davenport.

Prosecutors in court filings said that in July 2020, a woman living with Tripses attempted to flee from their abusive relationship, only for him to find her at a hotel where he choked her and dragged her to his car. The woman, who was then 20 weeks pregnant, was eventually able to send a text message that resulted in a police welfare check.

Tripses first told police the woman wasn't present, then attempted to flee with his young child and hid in a nearby field, the court filings said.

That incident resulted in state charges for domestic abuse, kidnapping, child endangerment, violating a no-contact order and felon in possession of a firearm. When Tripses allegedly tried to smuggle a paperclip shaped into a handcuff key into jail, he also was charged with possession of contraband.

Those charges, through a plea deal, resulted in a two-year state prison sentence. But in the course of the investigation, police said they found more than a thousand photos and videos of Tripses engaged in sex acts with a teenage girl, including videos of him restraining or physically abusing her. In some of the videos the girl was as young as 15.

Tripses was charged in federal court with producing and possessing child pornography, and in January agreed to plead guilty to the production charge. In presentence filings, his attorney asked for a downward departure from the guideline sentence of 30 years, noting that under Iowa law, conviction of engaging in the underlying sex acts carries a much lower sentence.

"Based on the details of this case, it is counterintuitive to assign a greater penalty to the produced video images than to the conduct involved, as there was no demonstrated intent to disseminate the images," the defense argued in a presentence memorandum.

Prosecutors asked for the full 30 years and noted in their presentence filings that Tripses has an extensive criminal history, including being adjudicated delinquent at age 12 for sexual abuse. The domestic assault and his abuse of the teenage girl show that he is a danger to the community, prosecutors wrote, especially since "the defendant does not seem to grasp the gravity of the situation as he has numerous times referred to his 'relationship' with (the teen) as an 'affair.'"

An attorney for Tripses did not respond to a message seeking comment. Court records show he has filed a notice of appeal.

