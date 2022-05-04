Johnson County man pleads guilty to rape, murder of Kansas City woman: prosecutors

A 31-year-old Shawnee man has pleaded guilty to raping and killing a Kansas City woman who died of injuries believed to have stemmed from a domestic violence incident, Johnson County prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Felipe Chavez Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, rape and aggravated criminal sodomy. He was accused of killing a 30-year-old Kansas City woman in 2019.

On July 13, 2019, Shawnee police were called to AdventHealth Shawnee Mission hospital to investigate a report of domestic battery. The victim, Lucia Frayre, of Kansas City, was unconscious and receiving medical treatment. She died in the hospital three days later.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to reduce some of the charges against Chavez, including the murder charge. The terms state that Chavez is to receive a high-end sentence on all counts and serve his time in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Chavez is scheduled to be sentenced June 30.