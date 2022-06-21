Johnson County man sentenced to nearly 20 years in 2018 hit-and-run that killed two

A 48-year-old Johnson County man who killed two young men in a 2018 hit-and-run in Overland Park was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 20 years in prison.

The sentencing was handed down in Johnson County District Court for Bradley E. Woodworth, who pleaded guilty to two charges of reckless second-degree murder for his role in the crash. He was sentenced to 117 months in prison on each count, to run consecutively for a total of 234 months, or 19 and a half years.

The Oct. 6 wreck near the intersection of 151st and Stearns streets killed 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey and 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr.

According to Johnson County District Court documents, a witness told police that a van, driven by Woodworth, and a Toyota Avalon, driven by Siebuhr, were speeding eastbound on 151st Street.

As they passed the witness in his vehicle, the van and Toyota made contact with each other.

The Toyota spun out of control, crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes of 151st Street, where it struck a car on the driver’s side and went sideways.

Another westbound vehicle, a white Suzuki Vitara driven by Bloskey, struck the Avalon on its passenger side, killing both young men.

After the crash, Woodworth allegedly fled the scene. He was arrested about a week later.