Johnson County middle school teacher accused of sexually abusing students: Charges

A Johnson County middle school teacher, who has been an educator for three decades and was once named Kansas’ Teacher of the Year, is charged with six counts of felony sexual abuse as authorities allege he violated at least two students while employed at Monticello Trails Middle School.

Keil E. Hileman, 53, of De Soto, was charged Wednesday in Johnson County District Court with six counts of unlawful sexual relations. Charging documents filed by prosecutors in the case allege Hileman assaulted the victims, identified by their initials only, while each “was a student enrolled at the school where the offender was employed.”

Those crimes occurred while Hileman was “a teacher or other person in a position of authority,” prosecutors allege.

One of the alleged victims was assaulted at least five times between June 2017 and late July 2018, according to court records. Abuse involving the second alleged victim occurred between September and Oct. 4.

In a statement, De Soto school district officials said that Hileman was placed on administrative leave earlier this month and will not be returning to the district.

Jail records show Hileman was booked into the Johnson County jail on a warrant issued for his arrest Wednesday. As of Wednesday night, Hileman was being held on a $250,000 bond.

Prosecutors filed the charges against Hileman based on testimony provided by investigators with the Shawnee Police Department. Further details about the criminal accusations were not immediately available in court records.

State’s witnesses to the case against Hileman include the two alleged victims, Assistant Superintendent Alvie Cater, the Kansas Department of Children and Families and other employees of the De Soto School District.

Court records did not list a defense attorney for Hileman who could speak on his behalf as of Wednesday night.

Hileman was first hired in the De Soto district in 1994, Cater said in an email to The Star Wednesday evening. He has received several awards during his tenure, including being named Kansas Teacher of the Year in 2004. He taught courses on social studies and archaeology.

Administrators said in a statement that they first learned of allegations against Hileman on Oct. 6, and “acted immediately to remove him from the classroom and school grounds.”

The district placed Hileman on administrative leave while they investigated the claims. And officials said they have been cooperating with law enforcement.

“Mr. Hileman will not be returning to the school district,” officials said, adding that the school board will take action on his employment at a future meeting. A long-term substitute has taken his place.

“Nothing matters more to our district than creating a safe and caring learning experience for every student, every day,” officials said in the email. “If ever you suspect inappropriate behavior in any school or classroom, please notify the principal or law enforcement without delay.”

Officials said anyone with information about the case should contact the Shawnee Police Department.