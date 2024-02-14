Johnson County mom dies in KC parade shooting, possible second victim confirmed dead

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Johnson County mother of two and beloved disc jockey in Kansas City, was confirmed dead as the possibly second person killed in the shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration Wednesday.

Police, as of a 5:30 p.m. press conference, only confirmed one death, making it unclear whether Lopez-Galvan is that individual or a second.

Friends confirmed the death to The Star after talking to family. Lopez-Galvan is reported to have died during surgery from a gunshot wound to her abdomen Wednesday afternoon at University Health, formerly Truman Medical Center.

“She was the most wonderful, beautiful person,” said Lisa Lopez, a friend for decades (no relation) who also works as The Star’s newsroom executive administrative assistant. “She was a local DJ. She did everybody’s weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life.”

Lopez-Galvan, who graduated from Bishop Miege High School, lived in Shawnee. In her mid-40s, married, with two adult children, she was a disc jockey and for KKFI, the community radio station and co-host of a program, Tejano Tuesday, featuring Hispanic music. Beto Lopez, the president and chief executive officer of the Guadalupe Centers, is her brother.

Throughout the afternoon, before she died, Lopez-Galvan’s Facebook was filled with messages of hope and prayer.

“Sending prayers to you and your family,” said one.

“One of our friends needs your prayers big time!!!!!.” said another. “Her son and her little cousin as well need your prayers! Please pray for the doctors and nurses working on all 3 of them and give them and lift them up in your prayers.”

The note refers to Lopez-Galvan’s adult son, who apparently also suffered a gunshot wound, and two cousins believed to be minors.

Lopez-Galvan was a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan, excited about Wednesday’s Super Bowl victory celebration.

On Monday, after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers, she texted her friend at The Star, looking for a commemorative edition and writing, “‘Can I get a paper?’” Lopez said. “She has a beautiful family. She was such a happy person.”

At a 3:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday, police had said that one person had died, and 10 to 15 had been wounded by gunshots. Lopez-Galvan is thought to have died following the press conference. At the 5:30 pm. press conference the number of gunshot victims was increased to 22. Police continued to confirm only one fatality.

Police estimated earlier that 10 to 15 people had suffered gunshot wounds. Other victims’ names have not been released. Police also said three, rather individuals have been detained.