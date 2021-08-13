Johnson County officials say fatal police shooting of Darren Chandler was justified

Two police officers who fatally shot a 34-year-old man inside a suburban Kansas City hotel room acted in accordance with Kansas law and were justified in using lethal force, Johnson County’s top prosecutor said.

Darren Dejuan Chandler, a resident of the Nashville area, was killed in late May after a shootout with officers Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa. Police have said they were fired upon after kicking down a hotel room door during a domestic disturbance call.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe made the announcement alongside Lenexa Police Chief Dawn Layman Friday morning. Body cam video clips and portions of the investigative file were publicly shared for the first time during a news conference about the findings of the investigation.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on May 25, police arrived at the hotel after receiving 911 calls from guests and the front desk clerk. Dispatchers warned officers of a possible domestic violence situation after callers reported hearing screams and what sounded like a woman yelling in pain.

Officers were given a keycard for the room. Officers knocked on the door, announced themselves as police and asked for the door to be opened, authorities have said.

Unable to get inside, the officers decided to kick the door down. That’s when the shooting started.

Police have said Chandler shot at them first and the two officers immediately returned fire. Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police shooting investigations are handled by the Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team. The team is assembled with police from several different area agencies, not including the agency whose officers are under investigation, with the aim of reviewing such cases fairly and objectively.