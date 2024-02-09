Johnson County outdoor retailer just closed. Here’s what’s planning to move in soon

Moosejaw has closed in Olathe, but the store at 686 N. Central St. will soon become another outdoor retailer.

Arkansas-based Gearhead Outfitters will open in the space near Apogee and RoKC climbing gym in mid-March, said Ashlyn Cornell, a spokeswoman for the company.

Gearhead already has one Kansas City area location about 8 miles away in Overland Park’s Oak Park Mall.

The store will sell camping, hiking and biking gear from popular brands, including Yeti, The North Face and Patagonia.

Gearhead was founded in Jonesboro, Arkansas, in 1997 by outdoorsman Ted Herget. The company has since opened 18 stores across the country, including the Rock/Creek stores that Gearhead acquired in 2019.

Meanwhile, Moosejaw announced last September that it would close 11 stores across the country, including its spots in Johnson County and on the Country Club Plaza, at 439 W. 47th St.

Moosejaw’s closings came shortly after Dick’s Sporting Goods acquired the company last year.

“This move supports our business optimization efforts and will allow us to operate more efficiently, quickly leverage best practices across our outdoor business and drive our long-term success,” Dick’s told The Star in a statement at the time.

The company’s products can still be purchased at moosejaw.com.

Moosejaw’s Plaza location opened in 2012. Its Olathe location followed in 2019.