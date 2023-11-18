Johnson County pediatric doctor charged with attempt to produce child sex abuse images

A Johnson County pediatric surgeon is accused of the attempted production of child sexual abuse images after authorities allegedly discovered secretly-filmed videos of at least 10 minors, including at least one partially nude, on his electronic devices, according to a recently unsealed criminal complaint.

Brian M. Aalbers, 49, of Overland Park, is accused of a single felony count in the U.S. District of Western Missouri. He made his initial court appearance Thursday and was ordered held in federal custody pending a detention hearing next week.

Aalbers has an active osteopathic physician license last renewed in September, according to the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts website. His license lists his specialty as pediatric neurology. It includes an address at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Reached by phone late Friday, a spokeswoman for HCA Midwest said Aalbers was no longer affiliated with Overland Park Regional or any of its other regional facilities or clinics.

Kansas City police and the FBI began investigating Aalbers in late October when a person contacted authorities saying they had discovered secretly placed video cameras. The location of the cameras, as well as several other details, were redacted from publicly available court documents on Friday.

Police were later notified of concerning text messages in which Aalbers feared losing “his license” and “going to jail.”

Aalbers was met by officers while staying at a Lenexa hotel and taken in for voluntary mental health treatment.

Devices Aalbers had when he went to the hospital for treatment were locked up in a security office. On Oct. 30, while admitted there, Aalbers allegedly contacted a person who reported him to police and asked that his backpack be retrieved.

He allegedly asked that the devices be destroyed because there was “bad stuff” on them, according to an affidavit prepared by an FBI agent.

Authorities seized several devices, including laptops and cameras, and obtained search warrants in federal court earlier this month. They were taken to an FBI forensic computer lab for analysis.

Authorities searched through 20,000 videos taken between December 2020 and late October. A little more than 1,000 were flagged by a forensic computer analyst, according to the affidavit.

Authorities continued to work toward identifying “additional minor victims” as of Wednesday, the affidavit says.

In response to a request for comment on Friday evening, defense attorney Greg Watt acknowledged the serious nature of the allegations and said he would work to clear Aalbers’ name.

“We look forward to giving Dr. Aalbers the very best our firm has to offer concerning his defense,” Watt said in an emailed statement. “Although these allegations are serious, it’s exactly cases like this that demand we investigate thoroughly, prepare accordingly, and devote our full attention and resources to clearing his name.”

Prosecutors have asked that Aalbers be held pending trial, alleging he poses a serious flight risk and a danger to the community, particularly to children.

Aalbers is scheduled to appear in federal court for a detention hearing Tuesday.