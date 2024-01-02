Johnson County prepares for last day at Antioch Library

MERRIAM, Kan. — Johnson County is preparing to close its first and oldest branch this month before opening a brand new one a few blocks away.

The last day of services at Johnson County Library’s Antioch branch is set for Jan. 28.

Then the library, which has been open since 1957, will close permanently and staff will transfer materials to the new Merriam Plaza Library. It’s located a quarter-mile away by the Merriam Community Center.

Johnson County Library hopes to open the new Merriam location in spring 2024.

New nonstop flights, guest option coming to KCI Airport in 2024

Library leaders said the Antioch branch’s aging infrastructure and limited parking made building a replacement location more cost-effective. Construction began on the Merriam Plaza Library in late 2022.

The 15,000-square-foot facility will be all-electric with an ecofriendly green roof. It also includes a covered front porch for gathering, a drive-thru and dedicated kids spaces.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.