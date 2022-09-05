Johnson County prosecutors charge 81-year-old Overland Park man with attempted murder

Johnson County prosecutors have charged an 81-year-old resident of a senior living community with first-degree attempted murder stemming from an alleged assault that the sheriff’s department investigated last week, according to court records.

Robert Cicerone of Overland Park was charged Sunday in Johnson County District Court with one count of first-degree premeditated murder in connection with an incident involving Jacqueline Cicerone. According to charging papers, Cicerone is accused of strangling her, giving her prescription drugs and cutting her veins along the arms in an attempt to kill her.

Court papers did not detail the relationship between the two, though the case is classified as a domestic violence incident. As of Monday, Cicerone was being held in the Johnson County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Among those included as state’s witnesses in the case are personnel and administrative representatives of Tallgrass Creek Senior Living, a senior housing community in Overland Park. Court records show Cicerone resided there.

Further information about the allegations was not immediately available Monday. An arraignment hearing in the case was scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon.