Johnson County prosecutors charge five teenagers in fatal Shawnee shooting

Johnson County prosecutors have charged five teenagers in connection with a fatal Shawnee shooting that left one man dead on Friday.

Four of the criminal defendants are under 18 years old: Sabrina Clark, 17, of Gardner; Kyleigh Guzman, 17, of Gardner; Roger Hernandez, 17, of Olathe; Fernando Gonzalez. 17, of Olathe. The fifth is Fernando Reyes-Lara, 18, of Olathe.

All are charged with first-degree murder or first-degree felony murder. Other charges filed against the group include aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Clark, Guzman, Hernandez and Gonzalez are each accused of first-degree felony murder, a criminal charge that alleges a person committed an inherently dangerous felony that directly led to murder. Reyes-Lara is accused of first-degree murder and engaging in a conspiracy to arrange a drug sale with the juveniles.

The five teenagers are accused in the killing of Jarod C. Rogers, 25, of Kansas City.

On Wednesday, Shawnee police were called to the 11000 block of Johnson Drive on a request to check the welfare of a person. Rogers was found in a parking lot mortally wounded by a gunshot. He was taken to the hospital and died Friday, authorities have said.

On Friday, Shawnee police announced that Rogers had died in the hospital from his injuries. They also said five people had been arrested for their alleged involvement, including one who was taken into custody after a police pursuit that ended in Olathe.

According to court documents, prosecutors allege the killing unfolded following the arrangement of a drug sale. Further details about the allegations were not immediately available from court documents.

Prosecutors have filed motions in Johnson County District Court for the four 17-year-olds to be tried as adults.

The killing in Shawnee marked the second of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star.