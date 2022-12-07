Johnson County sheriff turns over operations to chief deputy following arrest

CLARKSVILLE - Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens, who was arrested on illegal drug complaints in an FBI probe in Crawford County Saturday, announced Tuesday he had turned over daily duties at the sheriff's office to his chief deputy.

Stephens was arrested on U.S. 71 by Arkansas State Police Saturday, Dec. 2. An FBI spokesman in Little Rock confirmed there is an ongoing investigation that led to the arrest for possession of illegal drugs, authorities reported. Charges had not been filed against him in Crawford County Tuesday.

Stephens said Chief Deputy Jeremy Bennett will be in charge temporarily, he posted in a statement on Facebook Tuesday evening.

"As the duly elected Sheriff of Johnson County, Arkansas, I am legally obligated to perform certain functions of the sheriff’s office and I will continue to do so," Stephens wrote. "However, in the best interest of the sheriff’s office and to cause the least disruption as possible, I am as of this date placing my Chief Deputy Jeremy Bennett in charge of the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office. I can assure you that Chief Bennett is quite capable of filling this role."

Stephens apologized for the arrest.

"However, no matter the outcome of those proceedings, I recognize that I owe a sincere and genuine apology to the citizens of Johnson County, public officials of Johnson County, and more importantly to the employees of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for the embarrassment caused by this arrest," Stephens posted. "It is of special concern to me the impact that this has on the law enforcement personnel in Johnson County, Arkansas, as I recognize that they have an enormously difficult job which has probably been made more difficult by my arrest. For that I am genuinely sorry."

Stephens said he is being "cooperative and transparent" with the law enforcement authorities and that he intends to "continue to do so."

Story continues

Stephens, who was re-elected to the office in May, said he planned to return to office, but did not give a timeline.

"It is my full expectation, and hope and prayer, that these matters will be resolved promptly and that I will return to running the Sheriff’s Office in Johnson County in all of its divisions and activities," Stephens wrote. "I ask for your patience as this matter proceeds and for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family during this process."

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Johnson County sheriff's chief deputy will take over daily operations