Johnson County sports bar with scratch-made pizzas opening in former Italian restaurant

Another location of The Other Place — an Iowa-based sports bar and pizzeria — is opening in Johnson County.

The Mission restaurant at 6522 Martway St. will open in the former Italian Delight spot at 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Kansas City real estate company Block & Co., Inc. Realtors.

The Other Place serves scratch-made pizzas (five cheese, chicken Alfredo, double-decker pepperoni), burgers and beer. Its other area locations are in Olathe at 16590 W. 135th St., Shawnee at 22730 Midland Drive and downtown Overland Park at 7324 W. 80th St.

Italian Delight by Avelluto had served customers for 38 years before it shuttered in 2021. Owners attributed its closure to COVID at the time.

The Other Place opened its first location in 1970 on College Hill in Cedar Falls, Iowa, cementing itself as a popular college bar for students of the University of Northern Iowa.

Its newest location in Block’s Mission West shopping center is near HyVee, Target and Natural Grocers. Los Gallitos, a Mexican restaurant, opened in Mission West a few weeks ago.