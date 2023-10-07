New Johnson County sushi BBQ, poke bowl place now open. Try its boba, dessert sushi

Locally owned Hokibar Poke & Sushi BBQ opened a spot on the Country Club Plaza last year, but now Johnson Countians can enjoy its rolls and boba closer to home.

Hokibar’s second location opened in September at 13366 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park in the old Cultivare Grains and Greens space. Customers will know they’re in the right spot if they see painted blue whales swimming across the walls.

The restaurant’s menu includes Japanese-American sushi rolls and Hawaiian-American poke bowls, as well as Japanese barbecue options like the unagi donburi bowl with eel, seaweed and avocado.

Its original location on the Plaza is at 100 Ward Parkway, near Jack Stack Barbecue.

Hokibar is the brainchild of Ket Kiun Lo and two other partners, who have experience working in poke and sushi restaurants on the West Coast.

Lo, who’s from Indonesia, said he wanted to bring the concept to Overland Park because there aren’t enough places to get a quality poke bowl in the area.

Lo’s restaurant also sells boba tea and dessert sushi. The ninja fruit roll ($14.95) is strawberry, pineapple, kiwi, Rice Krispies and cheesecake wrapped in soy bean paper then covered with mango sauce.

The Kansas City poke bowl ($13.99) has hoki rice, seaweed, green onion, cucumber, spicy mayo, seared ahi tuna, mashed spicy tuna, mango salsa and more.

The Kansas City sushi roll ($13.95) has cream cheese, avocado and smoked salmon, topped with scallop and crab.

Hokibar is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.