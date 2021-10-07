Johnson County teacher arrested on suspicion of privacy breach. What does that mean?

A teacher at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park is set to appear in court Thursday on suspicion of breach of privacy.

Details of the allegations against Joe Heidesch, the school’s choir director, were not available as of Thursday morning.

But according to Kansas statute, a person can be charged with the offense if they intercept or disseminate a message meant to be private without getting consent from the sender or receiver.

The crime can be a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the circumstances.

Heidesch, of Shawnee, was booked into jail on the felony offense Wednesday and remained there Thursday morning, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. No formal charges had been filed.

His initial court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents, high school administration said Heidesch was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation.

“With this type of news, it is important to assure our students their safety and well-being are our top priority,” the statement read. “We encourage you to take this opportunity to talk with your children and allow them to process the information in a safe and supportive environment.”