Johnson County teacher fired, charged with sexual exploitation of a child

Gardner Edgerton High School teacher Nicholas Prutsman has been charged with two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child in Johnson County District Court.

Prutsman, 28, of Baldwin City, was booked into the Johnson County jail on Thursday and was released after posting $200,000 bond. In both charges, court documents say he is accused of coercing a child under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct on or around Dec. 10 and 11.

Gardner Edgerton spokesman Ben Boothe said Prutsman began working for the district in August 2017. He taught automotive maintenance and repair classes at the high school.

On Dec. 12, the Gardner Police Department notified the district of allegations of criminal conduct against Prutsman. District officials said they acted immediately to remove him from campus.

On Thursday, the school board agreed to terminate Prutsman’s teaching contract.

“Although not privy to the ongoing criminal investigation details, the District worked carefully, following laws and District policies, to fully cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation,” officials said in a letter to families.

“Unfortunately, due to the pending criminal investigation and as this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide additional details. In no way does USD 231 tolerate such misconduct and acted as quickly as possible to support those involved. Our top priority is the safety of students and staff.”

District officials urge anyone with additional information on the case or related incidents to contact the Gardner Police Department at 913-856-7312 and Jody Marshall, director of the district’s human resources, at 913-856-2015.

Prutsman is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31.